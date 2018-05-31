Search

Advanced search

New temporary car park opens at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital to pave way for multi storey

PUBLISHED: 13:37 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 19 February 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

A temporary car park has opened at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to allow for a new multi storey one to be built on the site of a current parking area.

The area in red shows where the new temporary NNUH carpark is located. Picture: Google MapsThe area in red shows where the new temporary NNUH carpark is located. Picture: Google Maps

A new multi-storey car park is being built on the site of the current NNUH public car park to the north east of the main hospital.

To allow for construction work to get under way, the site is being closed and a temporary car park for Norwich Research Park staff (NRP) and NNUH visitors and patients has opened on land opposite the Bob Champion Research and Education Building.

The temporary car park has 340 spaces - 10 fewer than the current one - and will be in use until the new multi-storey is completed, which is expected to be sometime next year.

You may also want to watch:

Charges in the temporary parking area will be the same as the current car park, which is owned and operated by Bullen Developments Ltd.

A spokesperson from Bullen Developments Ltd, said: "Although it was not a condition of the planning permission to put in place a temporary car park, we recognised that it was an essential resource for the area and we needed to find a short-term solution while the building work was being carried out.

"The location we chose is the closest possible alternative site and we have worked hard with partners to ensure any disruption for people using the temporary site is minimised and that the car park is as user friendly as possible, with a hard surface, attendants' facility and a new covered area on site for 10 wheelchairs for people with mobility issues to use.

"A new dedicated footpath has been created for access, alongside a new safe pedestrian crossing point, and the additional distance from the current site to the new one is no more than 100 metres."

The existing public car park will close on Friday February 28, while work on the new multi storey will commence shortly afterwards.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

‘Pages of negativity’ - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Woman accused of murdering her husband goes on trial

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Digital agency turning away work if it’s not vegan enough

The Ethica team. Picture: Ethica Global

New temporary car park opens at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital to pave way for multi storey

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norwich Market stall to appear on Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped

The Mushy Pea stall owner Anita Adcock, Food Unwrapped presenter Briony Williams and employee Alethea Stearman during filming for Food Unwrapped Picture: Supplied by The Mushy Pea Stall
Drive 24