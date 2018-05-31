New temporary car park opens at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital to pave way for multi storey

A temporary car park has opened at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to allow for a new multi storey one to be built on the site of a current parking area.

The area in red shows where the new temporary NNUH carpark is located. Picture: Google Maps The area in red shows where the new temporary NNUH carpark is located. Picture: Google Maps

A new multi-storey car park is being built on the site of the current NNUH public car park to the north east of the main hospital.

To allow for construction work to get under way, the site is being closed and a temporary car park for Norwich Research Park staff (NRP) and NNUH visitors and patients has opened on land opposite the Bob Champion Research and Education Building.

The temporary car park has 340 spaces - 10 fewer than the current one - and will be in use until the new multi-storey is completed, which is expected to be sometime next year.

Charges in the temporary parking area will be the same as the current car park, which is owned and operated by Bullen Developments Ltd.

A spokesperson from Bullen Developments Ltd, said: "Although it was not a condition of the planning permission to put in place a temporary car park, we recognised that it was an essential resource for the area and we needed to find a short-term solution while the building work was being carried out.

"The location we chose is the closest possible alternative site and we have worked hard with partners to ensure any disruption for people using the temporary site is minimised and that the car park is as user friendly as possible, with a hard surface, attendants' facility and a new covered area on site for 10 wheelchairs for people with mobility issues to use.

"A new dedicated footpath has been created for access, alongside a new safe pedestrian crossing point, and the additional distance from the current site to the new one is no more than 100 metres."

The existing public car park will close on Friday February 28, while work on the new multi storey will commence shortly afterwards.