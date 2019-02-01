Telephone mast could be moved to make space for school

Standalone-communications / mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: Evening news/Eastern Dail Press-NEWS Evening News/Eastern Dail Press pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

A telephone mast in Norwich could be relocated to make room for a school if plans submitted to Broadland Council are approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Smee Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google Smee Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google

Plans to build 283 dwellings, sa ite for a primary school and landscaping in Smee Lane, Great Plumstead, were approved by the council on December 19 last year.

To support the infrastructure of this development plans have been made to move a telephone mast to a location else where on the site.

The mast is operated by Argiva and is at the north boundary of the Broadland Northway.

It would be moved to an area closer to Smee Road where access will be available, freeing up a site for the school.

The application, by Barton Willmore, on behalf of Landform Norwich, says: “The proposed mast is 15m high. Vehicle access and servicing will be provided from Smee Lane.”