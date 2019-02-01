Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Telephone mast could be moved to make space for school

01 February, 2019 - 08:26
Standalone-communications / mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: Evening news/Eastern Dail Press-NEWS Evening News/Eastern Dail Press pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Standalone-communications / mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: Evening news/Eastern Dail Press-NEWS Evening News/Eastern Dail Press pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

A telephone mast in Norwich could be relocated to make room for a school if plans submitted to Broadland Council are approved.

Smee Lane in Norwich. Picture: GoogleSmee Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google

Plans to build 283 dwellings, sa ite for a primary school and landscaping in Smee Lane, Great Plumstead, were approved by the council on December 19 last year.

To support the infrastructure of this development plans have been made to move a telephone mast to a location else where on the site.

The mast is operated by Argiva and is at the north boundary of the Broadland Northway.

It would be moved to an area closer to Smee Road where access will be available, freeing up a site for the school.

The application, by Barton Willmore, on behalf of Landform Norwich, says: “The proposed mast is 15m high. Vehicle access and servicing will be provided from Smee Lane.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

Late deadline day deals for former Norwich City duo at West Brom

Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Have people lost their faith in politicians - whatever their views on Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about the Government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Telephone mast could be moved to make space for school

Standalone-communications / mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: Evening news/Eastern Dail Press-NEWS Evening News/Eastern Dail Press pics © 2007 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists