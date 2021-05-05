Teenagers brighten bus shelter with village mural

Published: 11:26 AM May 5, 2021

A group of teenagers have transformed a drab bus shelter in North Norfolk with a colourful mural featuring their village. - Credit: Mary Turville-Petre

Logan, Lily, Molly and Nikita, who are all students at Sheringham High School, painted the frieze on the shelter in Salthouse, near Sheringham, during the Easter Holidays.

The mural, using designs provided by children in the village, features the duck pond, a favourite horse called Magic and wind turbines.

The project was initiated by Molly, 14, and Mary Turville-Petre, a former teacher who lives in the village.

Molly and Logan, who have helped transform a drab bus shelter in North Norfolk with a colourful mural featuring their village. - Credit: Mary Turville-Petre

Molly said: "‘We wanted to brighten up the bus shelter and create something we could be proud of.

"By getting so many young people involved, we think we’ve made something that has also brought us together as a community at a time when we’ve all been feeling so isolated."

Mrs Turville-Petre added: "They were clear that they wanted this to be a community asset, so they collected designs from the other children in the village.

"I was so impressed with their drive and energy. They have worked tirelessly with such enthusiasm whatever the weather."