Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash

Published: 5:10 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 5:15 PM February 1, 2021

Police are appealing for information following a crash between car and cyclist on B1101 at Coldham, Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 15-year-old boy is in a life threatening condition following a serious crash with a bike he was on and a car.

Officers were called to the crash on the B1101 at Coldham in Cambridgeshire at around 5.20pm on Friday, January 29 which involved a black Audi A6 and a 15-year-old boy on a bike.

The boy, from Wisbech, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he is said to be in a life threatening condition.

The driver, a man in his 60s, from Downham Market, was reported to not be injured and remained at the scene of the incident.

Police are appealing for information following the crash between the car and the cyclist and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 354 of 29 January, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.