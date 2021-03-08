Girl, 15, injured in collision between pedestrian and cyclist

Published: 5:30 PM March 8, 2021

A 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after a collision with a cyclist while walking in Norwich.

The teenager was walking with her two sisters along Hethersett Lane, Colney, Norwich, on Wednesday, February 24, at around 6pm.

They were walking towards Hethersett when a man cycling in the same direction on the road, which was closed at the time, collided with the girl.

The collision caused her to fall to the ground and the man to come off his bike.

Norfolk Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident which left the 15-year-old with serious injuries and requiring hospital treatment.

The cyclist is described as male, thought to be aged between 25 and 30, around 6ft tall with short dark hair. He was wearing headphones and left the scene cycling off towards the football training ground.

A police spokesman said officers were looking to trace the cyclist or to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 382 of 24 February.