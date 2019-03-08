Teenager to stand trial after claw hammer denial

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is due to stand trial after he denied having a claw hammer in a public place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Proctor, 18, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, the hammer, in a public place, namely Whiffler Road, Norwich, on July 28 this year.

Proctor, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (July 23) when he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

You may also want to watch:

He will stand trial on September 23.

Proctor did however admit possessing a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, on the same date.

That matter will be dealt with after the trial.

The defendant was released on unconditional bail until the trial.