Teenager to stand trial after claw hammer denial

PUBLISHED: 12:44 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 23 July 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is due to stand trial after he denied having a claw hammer in a public place.

Jamie Proctor, 18, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, the hammer, in a public place, namely Whiffler Road, Norwich, on July 28 this year.

Proctor, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (July 23) when he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He will stand trial on September 23.

Proctor did however admit possessing a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, on the same date.

That matter will be dealt with after the trial.

The defendant was released on unconditional bail until the trial.

