'My life has been changed' - teenager who lost leg in crash calls for help tracking down driver

Charlie Winter at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager who had his lower leg amputated after a "terrifying" motorcycle crash has described the experience as "the worst thing I've ever been through".

Charlie Winter, from West Earlham, suffered life-changing injuries and was forced to have the lower half of his right leg amputated following a crash with a car on a busy Norwich street in June.

The 18-year-old was riding his motorbike on Newmarket Road when he was involved in the collision, on Wednesday, June 12.

Mr Winter, a trainee electrician, said: "I was just going to college and was on my way when it happened.

"A car came from the side and I remember I landed on the grass on the other side of the road."

The incident saw police officers, paramedics and firefighters called to the Lime Tree Road junction just before 1.20pm. It left the Norwich City College student in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for two weeks, and fitted with a prosthetic leg.

"It's the worst thing I've ever been though," he said. "It's literally changed my whole entire life. Everything I do now is different and hard and I feel angry about it. My whole life's been changed - my college, my driving, my work.

"It's been a nightmare."

Mr Winter added: "I got my leg last Thursday but I'm having a lot of trouble with it. Everything's been disastrous and I just want to get back to everything I was doing.

"I was doing really well [at college] and really enjoying it. I went back and passed my exams after coming out of hospital and I was quite pleased with that.

"I want to try and go back in September but I can't see that happening."

Mr Winter and his family are now pleading for help tracing witnesses to the incident, including the driver of a small white van, travelling on Lime Tree Road at the time of the collision, and a female doctor who assisted at the scene immediately after.

He said: "The collision was a terrifying experience. The doctor who I'm looking for was the person who was by my side the whole time saying everything was going to be alright and making sure I was okay.

"The ambulance came and she even came into it with me.

"She held my hand right up until the time I was taken to hospital and may also have information which could help."

Mr Winter said he was asking the doctor to come forward so he could thank her.

PC Kayleigh Whittock said: "Despite making a number of enquiries we have not been able to identify the driver of the van.

"We believe the driver could have witnessed the collision and may have important information which could help.

"I would urge the driver, or anyone with information, to contact police.

"We would also like to trace a female doctor who assisted Charlie at the scene immediately after the collision and would ask her also to get in contact with us."

Anyone with information about the collision should contact PC Kayleigh Whittock at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email Kayleigh.Whittock@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.