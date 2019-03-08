Search

Advanced search

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

PUBLISHED: 15:13 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 17 October 2019

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

A teenage boy who breathed in too much deodorant died by misadventure, an inquest heard.

Susan Waple, the mother of 13-year-old Jack Waple, had previously noticed that deodorant tins were going missing around the house or seemed lighter than usual.

Norfolk's area coroner Yvonne Blake, summarising a statement from Mrs Waple, said: "He assured you nothing was going wrong and said when you went out he was anxious so he sprayed his deodorant about as it smelt like you.

"He asked you to believe him. You felt you had to show faith in him."

His parents spoke to him about aerosol misuse, Ms Blake said.

Jack's mother found him unresponsive in his bedroom on June 13 2019 and found an aerosol can on his bed. Despite the efforts of paramedics he died at his home in Main Street, Hockwold, Norfolk.

A post-mortem examination recorded his medical cause of death as aerosol inhalation.

Ms Blake said that the pathologist did not find any volatile gases in Jack's lungs but that they "just dissipate because of the way the body reacts after death".

She said that breathing in the gases from aerosols could "jolt" the heart, and that the damage caused was to the heart rather than the lungs.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's more likely than not he used the aerosol and unexpectedly died," said Ms Blake, adding that there was no evidence that Jack intended to harm himself.

"They say people get a high from it," she said. "It used to be glue sniffing in my day. It's the thing in aerosols that makes the gas spray that does the damage."

She concluded that he died by misadventure, where a deliberate action has an unintended consequence.

Addressing his parents who attended Thursday's hearing, she said: "He would have gone into cardiac arrest and he wouldn't have known anything.

"I'm very sorry for your loss. You don't expect to bury your children."

Mrs Waple told the coroner: "He was very adventurous and would do things like he had learnt off the internet like making a cake in a cup, and making his own ice cubes which are still in the freezer in plastic bags with kiwi fruit in."

His father Robert Waple, a chef, said that Jack "loved experimenting with things".

He said Jack was prone to nosebleeds and Ms Blake said this could explain blood found on Jack, as the post-mortem examination recorded no signs of haemorrhaging or external damage.

Most Read

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

Pic: Archant

‘A fund for Thetford and its people’ - £50,000 up for grabs to improve community life in the town

Members of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists