Teen chooses Norfolk racing team for first year in cars

Published: 3:30 PM April 29, 2021

Jack Sherwood is set to compete for Elite Motorsport, based in Shipdham, in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

A teenage racer has joined a Norfolk motorsport team for his first racing season outside of karting.

Jack Sherwood is set to compete for Elite Motorsport, based in Shipdham, in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Jack Sherwood is set to compete for Elite Motorsport, based in Shipdham, in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship.

Mr Sherwood, who is based in Lancashire and turns 15 on May 2, joins Max Hall, Seb Hopkins, Will Jenkins, Josh Rowledge and Joe Warhurst at the Norfolk-based team which guided Tom Lebbon to last year’s Ginetta Junior title.

Nottingham-born Mr Sherwood, the son of 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am champion, Justin Armstrong, reached the final day of the 2020 Ginetta Junior Scholarship contest.

Jack Sherwood is set to compete for Elite Motorsport, based in Shipdham, in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

He graduates to car racing after four years in karting, completing his first full season in 2015, and has scored numerous top-10 finishes in national events since 2019.

Eddie Ives, Elite Motorsport team owner and manager, said he was looking forward to working with the youngster.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “One of the elements I love about running a team is that we can use the masses of experience Elite can offer to a young driver starting off in car racing and this applies to Jack.

Jack Sherwood is set to compete for Elite Motorsport, based in Shipdham, in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport





“He’s only done a handful of tests with us, coming from karting, but he’s eager to learn, has a good attitude and is realistic in what can be achieved this season."

The 14-year-old said he's "delighted" to be joining the team and "couldn't refuse" the offer to race with Elite.

Jack Sherwood is set to compete for Elite Motorsport, based in Shipdham, in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

He added: "Pre-season testing has been very limited, so I’m realistic for this season. My aim is to learn and progress throughout the year, and to produce the best results I can for both the team and myself.”

The Ginetta Junior racing season is set to get under way at Thruxton early next month (May 8-9).

Meanwhile, Peter Dilnot has been recruited into Elite’s G40 Cup driver line-up.

Peter Dilnot has been recruited into Elite’s G40 Cup driver line-up. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Mr Dilnot contested four of the five rounds in last year’s Ginetta Racing Drivers Club – scoring eight “rookie” class top-six finishes from 12 races with a best third-place finish at Brands Hatch.

He joins Elite’s previously announced five-strong GT5 team as G40 Cup runs as a class on the GT5 grid.