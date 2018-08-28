Get stars in your eyes: Norfolk and Waveney top spots for stargazing
PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 31 January 2019
Archant
Next week (February 4 to 10) is ‘Back Garden Astronomy Week’, aiming to encourage people across the country to get outdoors under the night sky and appreciate the beauty of cosmos.
But if you’d like to venture a little further afield than your own property, here’s a list of the 10 top places around Norfolk and Waveney where you can enjoy a spot of stargazing.
1. Wiveton Downs - One of two ‘dark sky’ sites in north Norfolk and home of the North Norfolk Astronomical Society.
2. Kelling Heath - North Norfolk’s other officially recognised ‘dark sky’ site.
3. Great Ellingham - The Breckland Astronomical Society, which has a 20-inch reflecting telescope is based here.
4. Tottenhill - the King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society is based here.
5. Seething - Site of the Seething Observatory, home of the Norwich Astronomical Society.
6. Lowestoft - Loughton and Yarmouth Regional Astronomers meet at the Parkhill Hotel here.
7. Horsey Mere - Quiet Norfolk Broads location is ideal for stargazing.
8. Herringfleet Mill - Another peaceful waterside spot to enjoy the night sky.
9. Reepham - The town’s observatory, on the grounds of Reepham High School, holds regular public events.
10. Titchwell Marsh - North-east Norfolk beauty spot is a serene place to cast your eyes to the skies.