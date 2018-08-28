Search

Get stars in your eyes: Norfolk and Waveney top spots for stargazing

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 31 January 2019

A segment of a full moon. Image taken by North Norfolk Astronomical Society member David Jackson

A segment of a full moon. Image taken by North Norfolk Astronomical Society member David Jackson

Archant

Next week (February 4 to 10) is ‘Back Garden Astronomy Week’, aiming to encourage people across the country to get outdoors under the night sky and appreciate the beauty of cosmos.

But if you’d like to venture a little further afield than your own property, here’s a list of the 10 top places around Norfolk and Waveney where you can enjoy a spot of stargazing.

1. Wiveton Downs - One of two ‘dark sky’ sites in north Norfolk and home of the North Norfolk Astronomical Society.

2. Kelling Heath - North Norfolk’s other officially recognised ‘dark sky’ site.

3. Great Ellingham - The Breckland Astronomical Society, which has a 20-inch reflecting telescope is based here.

A close-up of moon craters Reinhold, Copernicus and Eratosthenes. Image taken by North Norfolk Astronomical Society member David JacksonA close-up of moon craters Reinhold, Copernicus and Eratosthenes. Image taken by North Norfolk Astronomical Society member David Jackson

4. Tottenhill - the King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society is based here.

5. Seething - Site of the Seething Observatory, home of the Norwich Astronomical Society.

6. Lowestoft - Loughton and Yarmouth Regional Astronomers meet at the Parkhill Hotel here.

7. Horsey Mere - Quiet Norfolk Broads location is ideal for stargazing.

8. Herringfleet Mill - Another peaceful waterside spot to enjoy the night sky.

9. Reepham - The town’s observatory, on the grounds of Reepham High School, holds regular public events.

10. Titchwell Marsh - North-east Norfolk beauty spot is a serene place to cast your eyes to the skies.

