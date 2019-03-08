Norwich Science festival 2019: Full listings announced

From minibeasts to space dogs and late night science for grown-ups, this year's Norwich Science festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

With highlights including an audience with renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, dozens of children's activities, film screenings and events taking place across the city, come October half term Norwich will be awash with all things scientific.

And now, the brochure containing the details of all these events and more has been officially launched with an event at The Forum which will serve as a venue for dozens of events during the festival.

Not-to-be missed events include talks from professor Robert Winston and former junior doctor turned comedian Dr Adam Kay, a nature day at The Forum and a fun look at the weird and wonderful creatures which inhabit the oceans.

Natalie Bailey, the festival producer, said for this year's festival organisers had bought back popular events from previous years, as well as introducing new ideas. She said: "We've concocted a huge and diverse programme for this year's festival - with talks on everything from the benefits of bird therapy, to the dogs that went into space.

"We're particularly excited about our new 'science lates' event, Science After Six -a strictly adults-only evening with cocktails, music and hands-on activities - a fantastic chance for adults to explore science without the kids."

David Parfrey, executive chair of Norwich Research Park, which is one of the organisations helping to coordinate the festival, said: "Some of the biggest challenges our world faces include how we feed a growing population, prevent and treat chronic diseases and take our planet back from the brink of irreversible climate change.

"The work being undertaken at the Norwich Research Park has never been more relevant than it is today, and the Norwich Science Festival is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our world-class research, to celebrate science and to help inspire the next generation."

Norwich Science Festival will take place between October 18 and 26.

To find out details of all the events taking place and to book tickets visit norwichsciencefestival.co.uk or pick up a brochure from venues across Norfolk.