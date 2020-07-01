Norwich Science Festival 2020 cancelled - but event will return next year

Guardians of the Gut interactive display as part of Norwich Science Festival at the Forum.

Organisers of Norwich Science Festival have confirmed the event will not go ahead in October, but will return in 2021.

Natalie Bailey, Norwich Science Festival producer, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to cancel Norwich Science Festival 2020. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in staff furloughing and a reduction in finances and funding, it unfortunately isn’t possible to bring you our award-winning celebration of science this year. Rest assured we’ll be back with a bang in 2021, with another interactive, engaging and entertaining festival for all ages and all levels of knowledge, organised by The Forum and partners across the city.”

Organisers have announced a small series of online events for October with patrons Mark Thompson, Lizzie Daly and professor Ben Garrod, and partners at the University of East Anglia and Norwich Research park.

More information on the#NorwichSciFestAtHome will be revealed in September.