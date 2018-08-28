New electric car charging points to be installed across Breckland

Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

Four new electric car charging points will be installed across Breckland in an effort to encourage more environmentally friendly ways of travel.

The new rapid charging points, which can offer electric cars around 80% of full battery charge within around 30 minutes, will be installed over the coming months in Cowper Road car park in Dereham, Queens Square Attleborough, St Nicholas Street in Thetford and Pedlars Car Park in the Swaffham market place.

They will be put in place following a successful joint bid to Highways England involving eight local councils.

Cllr Alison Webb, Breckland Council Executive Member for People and Information said: “We are delighted to support this national project which will help make electric greener car travel sustainable for more motorists and increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

“The provision of these charging points in our market towns will help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality, making them more pleasant for both residents and visitors.”