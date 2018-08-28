Search

Advanced search

New electric car charging points to be installed across Breckland

PUBLISHED: 17:13 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 15 November 2018

Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

Four new electric car charging points will be installed across Breckland in an effort to encourage more environmentally friendly ways of travel.

The new rapid charging points, which can offer electric cars around 80% of full battery charge within around 30 minutes, will be installed over the coming months in Cowper Road car park in Dereham, Queens Square Attleborough, St Nicholas Street in Thetford and Pedlars Car Park in the Swaffham market place.

They will be put in place following a successful joint bid to Highways England involving eight local councils.

Cllr Alison Webb, Breckland Council Executive Member for People and Information said: “We are delighted to support this national project which will help make electric greener car travel sustainable for more motorists and increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

“The provision of these charging points in our market towns will help reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality, making them more pleasant for both residents and visitors.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Take a look inside Norwich’s new fried chicken and bubble tea shop

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Will the secrets of Doggerland - once Norfolk’s ‘neighbour’ - be revealed by North Sea discovery?

An artist's impression of what Doggerland could have loooked like in the Mesolithic period, which tool place between 9000BCE and 6000BCE. Image: WESSEX ARCHAEOLOGY

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast