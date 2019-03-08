Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

End of the line for more phone boxes that nobody uses

PUBLISHED: 14:27 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 18 July 2019

BT is consulting on removing 18 more phone boxes from across South Norfolk. Picture: Getty

BT is consulting on removing 18 more phone boxes from across South Norfolk. Picture: Getty

Archant

Once a vital link but now almost obsolete more phone boxes have been earmarked for removal from towns and villages in Norfolk.

The payphone at Mere Street in Diss is one of 18 that BT wants to remove due to low useage. Picture: Simon ParkinThe payphone at Mere Street in Diss is one of 18 that BT wants to remove due to low useage. Picture: Simon Parkin

BT has begun consultation on its plans to hang up on a further 18 phone boxes across South Norfolk, which are rarely if ever used for their intended purpose.

With a mobile phone now in most people's pockets usage has plummeted making the maintenance and upkeep costs untenable for the affected payphones, which range from modern kiosks to some of the iconic red phone boxes that have served communities for decades.

Among those that will be removed if the plans go ahead are phone boxes in Wymondham; Hethersett; Poringland; Framingham Pigot; Alpington; Hedenham; Langley; Marlingford; Barford; Stockton; Dickleburgh; and at Haddiscoe railway station.

The red phone box in Trowse could be removed though the local community is being offered the chance to adopt it for other uses. Picture: Evelyn SimakThe red phone box in Trowse could be removed though the local community is being offered the chance to adopt it for other uses. Picture: Evelyn Simak

The payphone at the Mere Mouth in Diss will also be removed, as will the red village phone box outside the White House pub in Trowse, while two will be closed in Long Stratton.

A BT spokesperson said: "Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90pc in the past decade. We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage.

"In South Norfolk, we have made applications to remove 18 payphones in the area, all of which are still under consultation."

Mobile phones has seen the use of payphone fakll by 90%. BT wants to remove phone boxes including this one in Dickleburgh. Picture: GoogleMobile phones has seen the use of payphone fakll by 90%. BT wants to remove phone boxes including this one in Dickleburgh. Picture: Google

Town and parish councils are being asked for their views as part of the Ofcom agreed 90 day consultation period, which runs until September 15.

They are also being given the option of adopting the defunct red boxes for alternative community uses.

Already in Norfolk some former phone boxes have been turned into mini libraries, information points or to house defibrillators. Elsewhere some have been to even more novel uses as cake shops, mini museums and even tiny nightclubs.

The BT spokesman said: "As part of the consultation we are also offering communities the chance to adopt traditional red 'heritage' phone boxes for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme and transform them into something inspirational for their local area."

- For more details about the scheme visit bt.com/adopt



FULL LIST OF BT PAYPHONES EARMARKED FOR REMOVAL

- Mere Street, Diss

- Rectory Road, Dickleburgh

- Oaklands/Norwich Road, Poringland

- The Street, Framingham Pigot

- Manor Road/Flowerpot Lane, Long Stratton

- Swan Lane, Long Stratton

- Railway Station, Station Road, Haddiscoe

- Outside Beauchamp Arms, Langley

- Outside The Mermaid, Norwich Road, Hedenham

- Church Meadow, Alpington

- Bungay Road, Stockton

- Howe Green, Howe

- The Street, Trowse

- Richmond Road/Chestnut Close, Costessey

- West Croft, Hethersett

- Tuttles Lane East, Wymondham

- Church Lane, Barford

- Barford Road, Marlingford

Most Read

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former independent cafe and coffee shop in Norwich empty once again

A former independent eatery in Norwich's Castle Meadow is back up for rent. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Former independent cafe and coffee shop in Norwich empty once again

A former independent eatery in Norwich's Castle Meadow is back up for rent. Picture: Archant

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Dangerous’ legal highs banned from Latitude Festival

East Suffolk Council have warned of the dangers of 'legal highs'. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Huge power cut affects thousands in north Norfolk

UK Power Networkss live map shows homes in East Harling, Garboldisham, Botesdale and Brome have all been affected by the power cut. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists