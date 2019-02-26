Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

A Norwich taxi driver says a crash that sent bricks flying into his car “like bullets” has forced him to postpone his retirement.

Ioan Ionita was waiting at a red light on Pitt Street when a BMW 4x4 ploughed through a sculpture, sending bricks shooting towards his car.

The 66-year-old said chunks of rubble peppered his Skoda Octavia, smashing through his driver’s side window and hitting him.

It was caused by a silver BMW X5 travelling down New Boltoph Street, which is a 20mph zone.

The car mounted a traffic island, smashed through a sculpted brick column and ended up on the other side of Pitt Street, coming to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park.

Norfolk police attended the incident, but the driver was not arrested and no further action was taken.

Three months on and Mr Ionita - a taxi driver with 43 years’ worth of experience - said he is still feeling the financial fallout from the incident.

He said: “It’s a miracle I am still alive because some of the bricks were very large. They came at me like bullets and it felt like about 50 shot at my car.

“It destroyed my car.”

Mr Ionita, who lives at Berners Street, said he had planned to retire in August this year, aged 67.

But he now has to continue working in order to pay for a new car he purchased to use as a taxi.

He said: “I had to spend a lot of money on this, because in order for the car to be used as a taxi it has to be newer than five years.

“This has all affected me financially because my hands are now tied.”

While his insurance covered the loss of his old vehicle, he is still waiting for compensation from the crash.

The brick and stone column was erected on a traffic island at the junction of Pitt Street and St Augustine’s Street in 2011.

But in the early hours of Sunday, November 18, it was destroyed.

The column was inscribed with the names of different types of textiles made on St Augustine’s street between the 13th and 19th century.

It was installed as part of the St Augustine’s gyratory project as an “attractive feature” marking the entrance to the street.

Swaffham-based artist Charlotte Howarth was behind the sculpture’s design and spent about 15 days carving words into the brickwork in 2011.