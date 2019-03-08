Coroner praises son's efforts in trying to save his father's life

A 54-year-old man from Beccles died by suicide after struggling with mental health problems in the wake of his divorce, an inquest heard.

Mark Adams, of All Saints Drive, died on June 12, 2019. He had been a taxi driver in the area for 20 years.

Police officers told an inquest into his death at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich that Mr Adams had been found hanging by his son.

PC James said: "Mark had recently separated from his ex-wife and called her first in an emotional state, which led to an initial call to the police."

The call was made at 4pm, and at 4.45pm Mr Adams' son, Luke, arrived at his father's house and administered CPR.

When emergency services arrived, they assisted Luke before taking his father to the James Paget Hospital.

The inquest heard Luke's actions gave his father a chance of survival, as when paramedics arrived, they were able to restart his heart.

"The ambulance service got his heart started again, but the injury to his body was so intense it couldn't cope," senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley told the inquest.

"All credit to Luke who gave him that chance, you did your father proud. Some people never get that chance. I can't fault anything anybody did."

Mr Adams' GP told the inquest he had been for two appointments relating to mental ill health in the year before he died.

In September 2018, Mr Adams was prescribed anti-depressants after reporting feeling depressed as he was separating from his ex-wife.

He returned a month later and told his GP he "felt back to his normal self", and had stopped taking the medication of his own accord.

Mr Adams' family told the inquest that from September to October, he had been more depressed than usual.

He had moved from Bungay to Beccles in this time, his family said, and had not registered with a new medical service.

Mr Parsley came to the conclusion that Mr Adams died by suicide, noting the 54-year-old's mental health problems.