Taurids meteor shower to be most active this weekend after peak

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:36 PM November 11, 2021
A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk, taken in August 2021. - Credit: PA Wire

Keep your eyes on the sky this weekend as the Taurids meteor shower is set to peak. 

The meteor shower has been active in the northern hemisphere since October 20 and will last until December 10.

Peaking on Friday, November 12, this weekend will see the highest rate of activity for the comet stream.

Characterised by very slow meteors, viewers will see an average of five meteors every hour. 

The fuller the moon becomes the less likely it is to see meteors but following the quarter moon on Wednesday night, the sky should be dark enough to see the shower.

Royal Museums Greenwich suggests that best viewings will be seen by those with a good clear view of the stars, with no obstructions and little light pollution.

The Taurids are so called because when their path is traced they seem to originate from a point in the constellation of Taurus.

Due to their occurrence in late October and early November, the meteors are also called Halloween fireballs.

