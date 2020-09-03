$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Death of 27-year-old ‘not predictable’ coroner rules

PUBLISHED: 15:53 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 03 September 2020

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The death of a popular 27-year-old could not have been predicted with the benefit of hindsight, a coroner has ruled.

Tanya Halls was found dead at her Lowestoft home on February 29.

The 27-year-old, had been diagnosed with a mixed anxiety-depressive disorder in 2016 after three previous incidents of self-harm, with the first in 2013.

After working with recovery network Turning Point in 2016, Miss Halls self-discharged in March 2017 saying she felt “quite strong.”

An inquest into her death, held at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, September 2, heard a statement from Miss Halls’ step-father Barry Smith, who said: “In the lead up to her suicide we had no reason to suspect she would take her own life.

“She had not been depressed or shown any of the traits.

“Two weeks previously, we had spent an excellent weekend at her brother’s, looking after his two boys.

“She had a lovely evening on February 28 with her friends at her flat, this was confirmed by her friends who were there, and the Thursday before this happened she started a new job as a care assistant and was very positive about this.”

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: “All of us in life have ups and downs and struggle sometimes. It’s part of being human.

“But Tanya’s last reported issue was four years before her death.

“Although she was on low-mood medication, that is not uncommon and there isn’t anything obvious in the last four years that would give me a clue as to what triggered her to do what she did that night.

“She had a three-year period where she struggled but seems to have passed that and seemed to be more stable. I will often see cases where there is a clear trigger point, but the really hard thing in Tanya’s case is there isn’t one.

“No one raised any concerns and I think even with the benefit of hindsight we can’t identify why she did what she did.”

If you need help and support, call NSFT’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.

