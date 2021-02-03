Boy dresses as unicorn to make little sister smile on lockdown birthday

Published: 1:45 PM February 3, 2021

Spencer Lennon, 14, surprised his younger sister Tamara, 9, with an inflatable unicorn costume on her birthday. They took a stroll together close to where they live in Wymondham. - Credit: Samantha Lennon

A Norfolk 14-year-old made his little sister's day when he surprised her with an inflatable unicorn outfit on her birthday.

Tamara Lennon, nine, from Wymondham, was upset that her grandparents and her friends couldn't visit on her birthday on Saturday, January 30.

So her mum Samantha and older brother Spencer hatched a plan – and shopped online for a couple of colourful costumes.

And so Tamara was surprised with a princess dress and her own crown. She was even more shocked to find her older brother dressed as a unicorn in her living room.

Mrs Lennon said: "We inflated him in the lounge and then brought her in. She was really surprised. They went round the block and then on the trampoline together. It made her day really special.

"Normally Spencer wouldn't do it but but he was quite willing. He knew it had been a tough time for his sister with home school and everything."

