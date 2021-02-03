Boy dresses as unicorn to make little sister smile on lockdown birthday
- Credit: Samantha Lennon
A Norfolk 14-year-old made his little sister's day when he surprised her with an inflatable unicorn outfit on her birthday.
Tamara Lennon, nine, from Wymondham, was upset that her grandparents and her friends couldn't visit on her birthday on Saturday, January 30.
So her mum Samantha and older brother Spencer hatched a plan – and shopped online for a couple of colourful costumes.
And so Tamara was surprised with a princess dress and her own crown. She was even more shocked to find her older brother dressed as a unicorn in her living room.
Mrs Lennon said: "We inflated him in the lounge and then brought her in. She was really surprised. They went round the block and then on the trampoline together. It made her day really special.
You may also want to watch:
"Normally Spencer wouldn't do it but but he was quite willing. He knew it had been a tough time for his sister with home school and everything."
Do you have a Wymondham story to make people smile in these tough times? Email daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Police target law-breaking motorists on busy Norwich road
- 2 Drivers delivering Amazon parcels take home as little as £2 an hour
- 3 Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
- 4 Man stabbed and two in hospital following fight between eight people
- 5 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
- 6 Norfolk's Covid rate falls to lowest level since December
- 7 Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend
- 8 Cannabis factory found on industrial estate
- 9 Man dies in house fire
- 10 Former bishop's Tudor home with tennis court and pool for sale