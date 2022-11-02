Mum braves head shave to raise money for town's firefighters

Taila Taylor, from Attleborough, before and after having her head shaved - Credit: Taila Taylor

A mum from Attleborough has braved a head shave to raise money for her town's hard-working firefighters.

Taila Taylor was motivated to take on a charity challenge after seeing her dad, Steve, dragged away from home for long periods during the summer heatwave, when devastating blazes swept the county.

He works as a retained firefighter out of Attleborough fire station.

Taila Taylor, from Attleborough, after having her head shaved at the London Tavern pub - Credit: Taila Taylor

"I had the idea in July because the lads were getting so many shouts," said Miss Taylor, who is a town and district councillor.

"It was constant. There was one day when dad left the house at 8am and didn't get back until 6am the next morning."

On October 15, Miss Taylor had her hair shaved off at her family's pub, the London Tavern, where she received a number of generous donations.

Taila Taylor, from Attleborough, pictured while having her head shaved at the London Tavern pub - Credit: Taila Taylor

The 28-year-old's fundraising total stands at more than £1,000, while her hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Miss Taylor plans to ask Attleborough's firefighters what they would like the money to be spent on.