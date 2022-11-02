Mum braves head shave to raise money for town's firefighters
- Credit: Taila Taylor
A mum from Attleborough has braved a head shave to raise money for her town's hard-working firefighters.
Taila Taylor was motivated to take on a charity challenge after seeing her dad, Steve, dragged away from home for long periods during the summer heatwave, when devastating blazes swept the county.
He works as a retained firefighter out of Attleborough fire station.
"I had the idea in July because the lads were getting so many shouts," said Miss Taylor, who is a town and district councillor.
"It was constant. There was one day when dad left the house at 8am and didn't get back until 6am the next morning."
On October 15, Miss Taylor had her hair shaved off at her family's pub, the London Tavern, where she received a number of generous donations.
The 28-year-old's fundraising total stands at more than £1,000, while her hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust.
Miss Taylor plans to ask Attleborough's firefighters what they would like the money to be spent on.