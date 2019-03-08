Dozens of firefighters tackling house blaze

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Tacolneston. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a home in Tacolneston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Common Street shortly after 6.30pm after reports of a home on fire.

You may also want to watch:

Appliances are currently on scene from Attleborough, two from Wymondham, Long Stratton, Hethersett and Earlham.

Fire crews are battling the fire using main and hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

A water carrier from Hethersett and a aerial ladder platform from Earlham is also in attendance.

A spokesman said there have been no casualties reported and it is unclear how long it will take to tackle the blaze.