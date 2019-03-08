Dozens of firefighters tackling house blaze
PUBLISHED: 19:55 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:48 10 November 2019
Archant
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a home in Tacolneston.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Common Street shortly after 6.30pm after reports of a home on fire.
Appliances are currently on scene from Attleborough, two from Wymondham, Long Stratton, Hethersett and Earlham.
Fire crews are battling the fire using main and hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.
A water carrier from Hethersett and a aerial ladder platform from Earlham is also in attendance.
A spokesman said there have been no casualties reported and it is unclear how long it will take to tackle the blaze.
