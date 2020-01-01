Inquest into death of popular cyclist adjourned as police investigations continue

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske. Archant

The inquest into the death of a Hellesdon cyclist has been adjourned for a further review.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sze-Ming Cheung died in a collision with a Nissan Navara on June 7, 2018, while cycling on Reepham Road at Swannington, near Reepham.

You may also want to watch:

The 44-year-old was a popular runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, who had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built.

At a review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 6, area coroner Yvonne Blake said they were awaiting on advice from the Crown Prosecution Service as to whether criminal charges will be brought.

The driver of the Nissan was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while another man, in his 50s and from the Norwich area, was also later interviewed although neither have faced further action.

The inquest was adjourned for a further review on March 9.