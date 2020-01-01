Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of popular cyclist adjourned as police investigations continue

PUBLISHED: 16:07 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 06 January 2020

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

Archant

The inquest into the death of a Hellesdon cyclist has been adjourned for a further review.

Sze-Ming Cheung died in a collision with a Nissan Navara on June 7, 2018, while cycling on Reepham Road at Swannington, near Reepham.

You may also want to watch:

The 44-year-old was a popular runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, who had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built.

At a review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 6, area coroner Yvonne Blake said they were awaiting on advice from the Crown Prosecution Service as to whether criminal charges will be brought.

The driver of the Nissan was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while another man, in his 50s and from the Norwich area, was also later interviewed although neither have faced further action.

The inquest was adjourned for a further review on March 9.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists