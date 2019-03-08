Locals will swim 1050 lengths on Bastille Day

Beccles Lido Pictures: Courtesy of Beccles Lido Archant

Swimmers will take on the equivalent of the English Channel on Bastille Day to raise funds for a town's beloved lido.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday, July 14, competitors will take to the Beccles Lido for the big channel swim. The event is a total of 32 kilometres - approximately 1,050 lengths of the pool.

All the proceeds from the event and sponsorship will be divided between the Lido's project to refurbish, upgrade and re-line the main pool.

You may also want to watch:

The rest will go to the Twinning Association, and organisation which enables social, cultural and educational exchange between the town and the twin town of Petit-Couronne.

Several people from Petit-Couronne will join to take part in the swim as well as the deputy mayor of the town.

Entry for spectators will be free but donations will be welcomed, there will be a bar and a barbecue.

The swim will begin at 6pm and is expected to finish at 8pm.