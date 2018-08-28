Gallery

Swimmers brave the cold for Mundesley’s Boxing Day Dip

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: DAN GOLDSMITH Archant

Scores of brave souls took a plunge into the North Sea as part of the annual Boxing Day Dip at Mundesley.

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

The morning event, run by Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, saw young and old dress up in all kinds of costumes including as Baywatch-style lifeguards, superheroes and even a Christmas tree.

A total of £1,294 was raised for the Jaguar Explorers Mundesley and Mundesley Surf Lifesaving Club, and the Crane family won an fancy dress contest.

Wendy Copping, chairman of the lifeboat’s friend’s group, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their generosity and support.”

Other groups also benefitted from the event - some swimmers took the dip in aid of Young Epilepsy, while others raised money for Norfolk-based charity Marine and Wildlife Rescue.

Dan Goldsmith, the wildlife charity’s chairman, said: “We are very grateful to those who took part in aid of our cause.”

MORE: Record numbers brave icy sea temperatures for Cromer’s 30th annual Boxing Day dip.

