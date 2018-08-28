Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Swimmers brave the cold for Mundesley’s Boxing Day Dip

PUBLISHED: 12:59 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 28 December 2018

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: DAN GOLDSMITH

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: DAN GOLDSMITH

Archant

Scores of brave souls took a plunge into the North Sea as part of the annual Boxing Day Dip at Mundesley.

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

The morning event, run by Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, saw young and old dress up in all kinds of costumes including as Baywatch-style lifeguards, superheroes and even a Christmas tree.

A total of £1,294 was raised for the Jaguar Explorers Mundesley and Mundesley Surf Lifesaving Club, and the Crane family won an fancy dress contest.

Wendy Copping, chairman of the lifeboat’s friend’s group, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their generosity and support.”

Other groups also benefitted from the event - some swimmers took the dip in aid of Young Epilepsy, while others raised money for Norfolk-based charity Marine and Wildlife Rescue.

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Dan Goldsmith, the wildlife charity’s chairman, said: “We are very grateful to those who took part in aid of our cause.”

MORE: Record numbers brave icy sea temperatures for Cromer’s 30th annual Boxing Day dip.

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPINGParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: WENDY COPPING

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: CRUELLA JONESParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: CRUELLA JONES

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: Bradley MorganParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: Bradley Morgan

Participants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: Bradley MorganParticipants in the Mundesley Boxing Day Dip, 2018. Picture: Bradley Morgan

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Thousands turn out for Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes

‘She had that gift of people wanting to follow her creed’ - Tributes to Lady Somerleyton

Belinda Somerleyton. AMANDA SANDLAND-TAYLOR

Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

Haven's first glimpse of the The Shore, its new water park at Seashore in Great Yarmouth Picture: Haven

Police continue to search for missing teenager Beatrice Sandu

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I thought I was going to die’: Former homeless alcoholic on road to recovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norwich City v Derby County - Press Conference RECAP

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists