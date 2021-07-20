Swimmer lucky to be alive after almost getting swept out to sea
- Credit: IAN BURT
A swimmer who was almost swept out to sea in North Norfolk had a very lucky escape, a lifeboatman has warned.
Lifeboat crews joined forces with HM Coastguard on Monday, July 19 in response to a report that a man had got into difficulty in the channel at Burnham Overy Staithe.
Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.24pm to join Coastguard teams from Wells and Hunstanton, as well as a hovercraft in the rescue mission.
The lifeboat arrived at the scene within 14 minutes and found the man exhausted, but clinging to the last buoy on the edge of the outer harbour, about a quarter of a mile out to sea.
If the man had not managed to grabbed hold of it, he would have been swept away with the tide.
The lifeboat crew also found the initial caller up to their waist in the water after they tried to rescue the man – realising they were also in danger as the tide ebbed they had managed to make it to a spit of sand.
You may also want to watch:
Both were rescued and taken back to shore, where they were transferred into the care of the Coastguard team.
Following the incident, Nicky King, the coxswain of Wells lifeboat has said that a life was saved on Monday and, if the man had not been able to grab hold of the buoy it would have a "very different story".
Most Read
- 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
- 2 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 3 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
- 4 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
- 5 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
- 6 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
- 7 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
- 8 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
- 9 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
- 10 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
He said: "The problem is where he was, between Gun Hill and Scolt Head the water sweeps out into the sea. The water is like a rapid. If you squeeze water out through a narrow gap, it speeds up.
"It's easy to say with local knowledge but he couldn't have picked a worse place to swim."
Mr King said the man did the "right thing" by grabbing the starboard buoy, which is the last one in the channel before it empties into the North Sea.
He said: "That was a proper job. We knew that he was clinging to the buoy, we knew time was of the essence. Had he not grabbed hold of the buoy it would have been a very different story."
Play it safe...Be water aware
We are encouraging businesses to help spread the water safety message by displaying the Play It Safe poster in their windows.
David Powles, EDP editor, said: "Norfolk and Suffolk are blessed with some wonderful places to enjoy water, with miles and miles of stunning coastline and the beautiful Broads.
"However, in recent years there have been several signs that perhaps people are not fully aware of the dangers which can lay beneath and are not fully preparing themselves before going into the water.
"In 2020 we sadly saw several tragedies both on the coast and inland and already this summer there has been one tragic death of a young man.
"We want to spread more awareness to those looking to enjoy our waters and hope this campaign will do just that, plus encouraging shopkeepers and businesses in popular areas to display our specially designed posters."
The posters can be ordered for free, with only a small charge for postage and packaging, from www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store.