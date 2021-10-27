Inquest opens into death of woman found at home

Published: 12:34 PM October 27, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was discovered at a property in a north Norfolk village.

Tracey Hall, 51, whose address was given as The Poplars in Swanton Abbott, was found dead on September 9 this year.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Wednesday, October 27.

Senior coroner, Jacqueline Lake, said Mrs Hall, a carer, was identified at the house where she had resided.

Her medical cause of death was given as multi-drug toxicity.

The inquest was adjourned to be heard on January 25, 2022.

