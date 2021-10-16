Youth centre opens Re-new clothing shop for students to cut fast fashion

Published: 12:00 AM October 16, 2021

A Norfolk youth centre has opened up a clothing shop to provide reasonably priced items for high school students in the area.

The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market opened the Re-new shop for young people to offer them the opportunity to buy "well priced clothes", to support the reduction of fast fashion and encourage a greener way of living.

Some children at the Paradise Road centre have been trained in running the shop and are now "dab hands" at folding and displaying items, grading and pricing stock and putting items through the till.

The Re-new shop at the Swan Youth Project in Downham Market. - Credit: Anna Foster

"This is giving them valuable skills that they will be able to use in future job roles," said Anna Foster, project manager.

"It's also brilliant for their confidence and social skills.

"The shop is aimed at the high school age group and has nearly new, age appropriate clothes to buy at reasonable prices.

"We are only taking clothes in immaculate condition, as we know our young people deserve the best."

One of the peer mentors at the Swan Youth Project, who helps run the shop. - Credit: Anna Foster

Clothing store For Frocks Sake has supported the project by providing it with clothes, which are passed onto the young people - sometimes for free.

Ms Foster said: "We are extremely grateful for their support.

"The shop ties in brilliantly with our hygiene bank, where young people can collect items they need on a weekly basis for their own personal use."

One of the peer mentors at the Swan Youth Project, who helps run the shop. - Credit: Anna Foster

The centre has also received funding from Bain Associates for a new community liaison worker to help connect with schools and community groups within the area, which Ms Foster said will allow them to support more young people.

Hollie Morton has taken up that role and will help deliver assemblies and workshops to young people in the area.

The project manager said: "We will also link with community groups, local services and the home-schooling community. This will allow us to gather important feedback about what young people need and want in the area."

All young people going to the project are able to access the Re-new shop to buy items, and members of the public can also visit on Thursday's from 9am to 12pm.