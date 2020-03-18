Town’s store to open early for vulnerable customers

Thing-Me-Bobs in Swaffham. Picture: Quality Discounts Archant

A Swaffham retail store will be opening half an hour early for older and less able customers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thing-Me-Bobs in Swaffham have decided to open its store from 8.30am to give vulnerable people the chance to do shopping before stock flies off the shelves.

Group chief executive, Nick Rubins, said: “As part of our ongoing programme of community support, we will be opening all our stores half an hour earlier, Monday to Saturday, between 8.30 and 9.00am.

“This slot will be dedicated to our elderly customers and vulnerable people in the community, such as those with disabilities.

“As a family business, we want to make shopping easier for these valued customers during this very challenging situation.

You may also want to watch:

“Of course, these customers are also welcome at any time of day and our staff will, as always, take excellent care of them.”

The store, owned by Quality Discounts (QD), has also pledged to do its best keeping shelves full.

Mr Rubins said: “We are doing everything in our power to keep our shelves stocked, particularly with essential grocery, household, personal care and pet food products, with new stock arriving every day.”

“We take the spread of Coronavirus extremely seriously and are holding regular planning meetings so that we can adapt to the developing situation.

“We shall stay close to the Government’s advice, as our number one priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers, as well as to providing a safe environment for people to enjoy their local Thing-Me-Bobs store.”

Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here.

For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page.