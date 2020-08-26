Smalls for all! Rotary club ask for ladies knicker donations

A Norfolk rotary club is asking people to donate ladies’ knickers as part of a charity collection.

The rotary will be collecting for the charity, which collects and distributes underwear to help adults and children in Africa and the UK, at Swaffham Market on September 19.

A spokesperson from Swaffham Rotary said: “Underwear is a luxury some people can’t afford. Giving pants and bras may seem like a small thing but it can make a huge difference.

“Not having underwear can mean girls miss days off school each month.”

The stall will accept new ladies’ pants in sized 8-14, new children’s pants for ages 3-15, and new or gently worn bras in any size.

If you are unable to make it to Swaffham market on September 19, you can contact Liz Stephen to arrange a pick up by emailing: lizstephen487@gmail.com