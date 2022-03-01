Youngsters battle it out in hotly-contested annual pancake race
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Youngsters were in for a flipping good time as an annual pancake race made its welcome return.
Held for the first time since 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Swaffham Lions Pancake Races finally took place again on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon.
Sadly, the reigning champions, Sacred Heart School, were unable to take part due to staff shortages.
That meant it was down to pupils from the Nicholas Hamond Academy and Swaffham CE Primary Academy to battle it out on Shrove Tuesday.
Due to cold, wet weather, the racing took place indoors at the town's Assembly Rooms.
Eight teams of two competed against each other in hotly-contested races, and it was a pair from Swaffham Primary who narrowly beat the team from Hamond's to emerge victorious in a three-leg final showdown.
They were presented with the much-coveted Frying Pan trophy by Swaffham Lions president, Tony Lakey.
All the participants thoroughly enjoyed their first time taking part in the pancake races.