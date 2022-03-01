News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Youngsters battle it out in hotly-contested annual pancake race

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:20 PM March 1, 2022
Swaffham pan cake races Tommy Jeary aged 9 from Swaffham Primary. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Youngsters were in for a flipping good time as an annual pancake race made its welcome return. 

Held for the first time since 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Swaffham Lions Pancake Races finally took place again on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon. 

Tilly Martin, 11, from Nicholas Hamond Academy, taking part in the Swaffham Pancake Races

Sadly, the reigning champions, Sacred Heart School, were unable to take part due to staff shortages. 

That meant it was down to pupils from the Nicholas Hamond Academy and Swaffham CE Primary Academy to battle it out on Shrove Tuesday.

Tilly Martin and Heidi Arkell took part in the Swaffham Pancake Races

Due to cold, wet weather, the racing took place indoors at the town's Assembly Rooms. 

Eight teams of two competed against each other in hotly-contested races, and it was a pair from Swaffham Primary who narrowly beat the team from Hamond's to emerge victorious in a three-leg final showdown. 

Swaffham pancake race winners Tommy Jeary and Keiron Bartram-Doolan with headteacher Mrs Kaye

They were presented with the much-coveted Frying Pan trophy by Swaffham Lions president, Tony Lakey. 

All the participants thoroughly enjoyed their first time taking part in the pancake races.

Tilly Martin and Kieron Bartram-Doolan pictured taking part in the Swaffham Pancake Races

Swaffham Lions member and organiser Dennis Stallon

Tommy Jeary taking part in the Swaffham Lions Pancake Races

Tilly Martin, 11, from Nicholas Hamond Academy, at the Swaffham pancake race

Tyler, Daniel, Noah, Cameron, Tommy and Keiron from Swffham Primary

Swaffham pan cake races Winners! Tommy Jeary aged 9 and Keiron Bartram Doolan aged 9 with head teach

