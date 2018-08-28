Variety show raises over £1400 for charity which supports bereaved children

A variety show in Swaffham raised money for a charity supporting bereaved armed forces children. Pictured from left to right are Nigel Wilkins, Tony Lakey, Alan Jude & Steve Scott from Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: Supplied by Dennis Tallon Archant

A variety show event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War has raised £1432 for charity.

Swaffham Lions’ variety show in the Assembly Rooms was sold out and was compered by Nigel Wilkins the town crier.

All of the money raised from the show went to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people.

The show also included the band Pot of Gold, the Phoenix Singers and Biddy Vogel along with her talented daughters playing classical music.

The evening was brought to a close with a sing along with the Ukulele Band.

