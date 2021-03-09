Town centre disruption expected over £25k handrail works
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Traffic in a Norfolk town will be disrupted for two weeks as Norfolk County Council repairs a handrail.
Four sets of temporary traffic lights and pedestrian crossings will cause some disruption in Swaffham at the end of March, as the council repairs the guardrail on Station Street.
The rails are currently in poor condition as large vehicles often damage them while passing through the busy junction.
A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: "As the current guardrail is of a non-standard type repairs cannot be made quickly which unfortunately means that the area often appears unkempt.
"Access to businesses will be maintained at all times for vehicles and pedestrians."
"We thank people for their patience while this pedestrian guardrail replacement work is carried out."
The works, which will start on March 22 and take two weeks to complete, will cost £25,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.
