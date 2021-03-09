News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Town centre disruption expected over £25k handrail works

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:15 AM March 9, 2021   
Swaffham's VE Day celebrations have been put on hold. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Swaffham's VE Day celebrations have been put on hold. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Traffic in a Norfolk town will be disrupted for two weeks as Norfolk County Council repairs a handrail.

One of the damaged handrails on Station Street

One of the damaged handrails on Station Street - Credit: Google Maps

Four sets of temporary traffic lights and pedestrian crossings will cause some disruption in Swaffham at the end of March, as the council repairs the guardrail on Station Street.

The rails are currently in poor condition as large vehicles often damage them while passing through the busy junction.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: "As the current guardrail is of a non-standard type repairs cannot be made quickly which unfortunately means that the area often appears unkempt.

"Access to businesses will be maintained at all times for vehicles and pedestrians."

You may also want to watch:

"We thank people for their patience while this pedestrian guardrail replacement work is carried out."

The works, which will start on March 22 and take two weeks to complete, will cost £25,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  2. 2 Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?
  3. 3 No trace of Covid-19 in more than half of Norfolk and Waveney
  1. 4 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
  2. 5 Pictures show huge yacht navigating Norfolk roads
  3. 6 Girl, 15, injured in collision between pedestrian and cyclist
  4. 7 Almost £2m spent on homes and land blighted by NDR Western Link
  5. 8 NCFC transfer rumours: Canaries make approach to re-sign Skipp
  6. 9 Women accused of £20k shoplifting spree at John Lewis
  7. 10 Dentist 'failed to diagnose cause of patient's pain', hearing told
Norfolk County Council
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Wills

ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Council's City Hall headquarters. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Coronavirus

Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus