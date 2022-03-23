Coffee morning hosted by fundraising superstar makes £7,500 for Ukraine

A Swaffham coffee morning for the Ukraine appeal hosted by Gill Creed made more than £7,500 - Credit: Archant/Gill Creed

Swaffham's best-known fundraiser has expressed her delight after an event for the Ukraine appeal made more £7,500.

Through her salon, Just Hair, Gill Creed has helped raise around £500,000 for good causes since the mid-1980s.

She was even recognised in the New Year Honours list 2022 for services to fundraising and her community.

Swaffham's fundraising superstar Gill Creed hosted a coffee morning for the Ukraine appeal at the Assembly Rooms - Credit: Denise Bradley

Amid the war in Ukraine, Mrs Creed teamed up with Market Cross cafe and the Iceni Partnership to organise a coffee morning at Swaffham Assembly Rooms.

Fifty prizes were donated for the raffle and the venue was a packed house as a staggering £7,565 was raised.

A thousand pounds came in the form of matched funding from Barclays bank in Fakenham, and hundreds more has continued to flood in since the event.

An overwhelmed Mrs Creed said: "That is the most we have ever raised at a coffee morning in all the years we have been doing it.

"Everyone in Swaffham and the surrounding area clearly wants to support the people of Ukraine, and to do what they can to help."