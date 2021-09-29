News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Comedian Susan Calman set to visit Norfolk Broads on Channel 5 programme

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:22 PM September 29, 2021   
Presenter and comedian Susan Calman is set to discover the Norfolk Broads on the programme "Susan Calman's Grand Day Out".

Presenter and comedian Susan Calman is set to discover the Norfolk Broads as part of a Channel 5 programme. 

The second series of Susan Calman's Grand Day Out will begin on The Broads where she is invited aboard a restored boat known as a wherry. 

On her travels, she tries her hand at quanting — a method used to push boats along shallow waterways — and visits North Norfolk, where the comedian gets a taste of Cromer crab. 

Ms Calman also discovers local jig dolls, which are part puppet part percussion instrument, and this leads to a “very happy time in a pub”. 

The programme follows the presenter as she hits the road for grand days out in a vintage campervan to discover Britain's most scenically stunning road trips. 

It is set to appear on Channel 5, and on-demand service My5, on Friday, October 8 at 10pm.  

You can also watch previous episodes online here

