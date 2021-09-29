Comedian Susan Calman set to visit Norfolk Broads on Channel 5 programme

Published: 12:22 PM September 29, 2021

Presenter and comedian Susan Calman is set to discover the Norfolk Broads in series two of the Channel 5 programme "Susan Calman's Grand Days Out". - Credit: IWC Media

Presenter and comedian Susan Calman is set to discover the Norfolk Broads as part of a Channel 5 programme.

The second series of Susan Calman's Grand Day Out will begin on The Broads where she is invited aboard a restored boat known as a wherry.

On her travels, she tries her hand at quanting — a method used to push boats along shallow waterways — and visits North Norfolk, where the comedian gets a taste of Cromer crab.

Ms Calman also discovers local jig dolls, which are part puppet part percussion instrument, and this leads to a “very happy time in a pub”.

The programme follows the presenter as she hits the road for grand days out in a vintage campervan to discover Britain's most scenically stunning road trips.

It is set to appear on Channel 5, and on-demand service My5, on Friday, October 8 at 10pm.

You can also watch previous episodes online here.