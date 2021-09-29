Comedian Susan Calman set to visit Norfolk Broads on Channel 5 programme
- Credit: IWC Media
Presenter and comedian Susan Calman is set to discover the Norfolk Broads as part of a Channel 5 programme.
The second series of Susan Calman's Grand Day Out will begin on The Broads where she is invited aboard a restored boat known as a wherry.
On her travels, she tries her hand at quanting — a method used to push boats along shallow waterways — and visits North Norfolk, where the comedian gets a taste of Cromer crab.
Ms Calman also discovers local jig dolls, which are part puppet part percussion instrument, and this leads to a “very happy time in a pub”.
The programme follows the presenter as she hits the road for grand days out in a vintage campervan to discover Britain's most scenically stunning road trips.
You may also want to watch:
It is set to appear on Channel 5, and on-demand service My5, on Friday, October 8 at 10pm.
You can also watch previous episodes online here.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 2 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
- 3 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
- 4 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 5 Fuel shortages are on those who panicked - don't just blame the media
- 6 NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
- 7 Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
- 8 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
- 9 How staggering Broads planning saga led to fall-outs and a police probe
- 10 Speed camera rollout to tackle 'Tokyo Drift' boy racers