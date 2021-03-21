The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021

Norfolk's happiest and unhappiest places to live have been revealed using wellbeing data analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS has used the results of a national survey which asked people to rate their level of happiness during the 12 months up to March 2020 to give district council areas an average figure.

The results show that North Norfolk and King's Lynn and West Norfolk are the happiest in the county, both scoring a cheery 7.6 out of 10.

Unsurprisingly, they also had the lowest levels of anxiety with 2.9 each.

At the other end of the scale the least happy places were Great Yarmouth and Broadland which both scored 7.3.

In general people reported being a bit less happy year-on-year, apart from Norwich which was a bit happier (but the most anxious) and South Norfolk which said it was the same.

Since 2011 the ONS has asked a series of questions about people's levels of life satisfaction, whether they feel worthwhile and how anxious or happy they were feeling the day before.

All areas in Norfolk reported feeling more anxious, some significantly so, in line with a national increase of 6.3pc - the largest since measuring began.

The least anxious area was North Norfolk with 2.9 out of ten, and the most anxious was Norwich with 3.8.

City folk also felt the least valued chalking up the lowest "worthwhile" rating of 7.6.

In Great Yarmouth the anxiety figure had shot up from the lowest (2.2) the year before, to the second highest (3.6) in 2019/2020.

Here we have listed every local authority area in Norfolk and Waveney from the most to the least happy including the scores for the other three factors of life satisfaction, feeling that things done in life were worthwhile, and anxiety.

North Norfolk

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 8

Worthwhile: 8.3

Anxiety: 2.9

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk

Happiness: 7.6

Life satisfaction: 7.8

Worthwhile: 8

Anxiety: 2.9

South Norfolk

Happiness: 7.5

Life satisfaction: 7.9

Worthwhile: 8

Anxiety: 3.3

Waveney

Happiness: 7.5

Life satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.7

Anxiety: 3.5

Breckland

Happiness: 7.4

Life Satisfaction: 7.7

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 3.2

Norwich

Happiness: 7.4

Life satisfaction: 7.4

Worthwhile: 7.6

Anxiety: 3.8

Great Yarmouth

Happiness: 7.3

Life satisfaction: 7.9

Worthwhile: 8

Anxiety: 3.6

Broadland

Happiness: 7.3

Life satisfaction: 7.6

Worthwhile: 7.8

Anxiety: 3.3

Overall the data presents a baseline picture of wellbeing in local authorities prior to the national lockdown, the data just skirting the start of the pandemic.

It shows average ratings of life satisfaction, happiness and anxiety in the UK all deteriorated for the first time since measuring began, levels of anxiety jumping to their highest ever rates, even before the full force of the pandemic had been felt.



