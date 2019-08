When are supermarkets open on Bank Holiday Monday in Waveney and Great Yarmouth?

Supermarket opening hours will vary on Bank Holiday Monday. PHOTO: Getty Images Archant

The return of the summer bank holiday weekend has left supermarket shoppers braced for changes in opening hours on Monday.

To make sure you don't get caught out, check out the opening hours of a number of stores across Waveney and Great Yarmouth in our list below:

Beccles:

Co-Op, Market Square: 7am until 10pm

Morrisons, George Westwood Way: 8am until 10pm

Tesco Superstore, George Westwood Way: 9am until 6pm

Roys of Beccles, Gosford Road: 9am until 5pm

Bungay:

Co-Op, Hillside Road East: 10am until 4pm

Great Yarmouth:

Aldi, North Quay: 8am until 10pm

ASDA, Acle New Road: 7am until 8pm

Lidl, Pasteur Road: 8am until 6pm

Lidl, Norwich Road, Caister: 8am until 10pm

Sainsbury's, St Nicholas Road: 8am until 10pm

Tesco Express, Bell Lane, Belton: 7am until 10pm

Tesco Express, Beccles Road, Bradwell: 6am until 11pm

Tesco Extra, Pasteur Road: 9am until 6pm

Tesco Superstore, Yarmouth Road, Caister: 9am until 6pm

M&S Foodhall, Gapton Hall Retail Park: 9am until 6pm

Morrisons, Blackwall Reach, Gorleston: 8am until 10pm

Lowestoft:

Aldi, Millennium Way: 8am until 10pm

Asda, Belvedere Road: 7am until 8pm

Lidl, Peto Way: 8am until 6pm

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park: 8am until 7pm

Morrisons, Tower Road: 8am until 10pm

Tesco Esso Express, Beccles Road: 6am until midnight

Tesco Metro, London Road North: 9am until 6pm

Tesco Superstore, Leisure Way: 9am until 6pm

Southwold:

Co-Op, Market Place: 6am until 10pm

Tesco Express, Queen Street: 7am until 11pm