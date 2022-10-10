Superdrug drink recalled after it was found to contain bits of metal

A range of smoothies in Superdrug have been found to contain traces of metal - Credit: Archant

A Superdrug drink has been deemed unsafe to drink and has been recalled after it was found to contain bits of metal.

The 208g sachets of Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake with a best before date of May 31, 2023, have been recalled after they were deemed to be unsafe by the Food Standards Authority (FSA).

Superdrug has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers which explains why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

The FSA advised customers: "If you have bought the above product do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

"If you would like any further information, please contact Superdrug customer relations on 03456 710709 or email help@superdrug.com."



