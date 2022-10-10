News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Superdrug drink recalled after it was found to contain bits of metal

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:57 PM October 10, 2022
Superdrug in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: MATT STOTT

A range of smoothies in Superdrug have been found to contain traces of metal - Credit: Archant

A Superdrug drink has been deemed unsafe to drink and has been recalled after it was found to contain bits of metal.

The 208g sachets of Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake with a best before date of May 31, 2023, have been recalled after they were deemed to be unsafe by the Food Standards Authority (FSA).

Superdrug has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers which explains why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

The FSA advised customers: "If you have bought the above product do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

"If you would like any further information, please contact Superdrug customer relations on 03456 710709 or email help@superdrug.com."


United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon