Bank holiday scorcher brings crowds to the coast

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:10 PM April 17, 2022
Easter Sunday

The crowded Prom at Hunstanton on Easter Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sunseekers made the most of the heatwave as temperatures soared to unseasonal highs over the weekend.

Beaches and beauty spots were packed as thousands headed off to the coast and countryside.

Sunny Hunny lived up to its name as visitors flocked to the Prom.

There were queues for trips to see the seals and trips aboard the Wash Monster, which began sailing again over the weekend.

Wash Monster

The Wash Monster returns from a sea trip out of Hunstanton - Credit: Chris BIshop

William Searle of Searles Sea Tours, which operates the vessel, said: "It's been really busy. The last couple of years we've been sold out all the time."

For the last two seasons, the number of seats on board the former landing craft had to be reduced from 58 to 24 to comply with social distancing.

Mr Searle said while he was able to run at full capacity again, his fuel costs had doubled meaning fares might have to increase from £9 to see the cliffs and £18 to see the seals.

Wash Monster

William Searle of Searles Sea Tours on board the Wash Monster - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The fuel rises are causing us pressure so we'll have to review it after we've been running for a month or so," he said.

Elsewhere in Norfolk some 500 youngsters searched for clues around Sparrow's Nest Gardens on Easter Sunday as the Lowestoft Lions Easter Egg trail returned.

There was a chocolate treat for each child who completed the trail with a children's entertainer, magic and music entertaining the crowds.

A spokesman for the Lowestoft Lions said: "The weather was ideal, and there was a wonderful turnout as all 500 places were taken very quickly."

lowestoft easter egg trail

Hundreds of children enjoyed the Easter egg trail laid on by Lowestoft Lions - Credit: Mick Howes

But there were warnings things might turn colder as the four-day break draws to an end on Easter Monday.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said stations around the region recorded highs of 19C on Sunday.

"However it is likely to cool off at the start of the week," it added. "The blue skies are also set to go as clouds are expected to roll in on Easter Monday."

Meanwhile services across the region celebrated the meaning of Easter.

dawn service

Christians gather for a dawn service on Netherd Moor, in Dereham - Credit: Ian Clarke

About 35 Christians from churches in Dereham gathered on the town's Neatherd Moor for an Easter Sunday dawn service.

The early mist lifted as the sun rose and provided perfect weather for the traditional gathering.

The service - led by Dereham Baptist Church associate minister Dave Ward - included songs, prayers and Bible passages celebrating Jesus' resurrection.


