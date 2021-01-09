Norfolk 80-year-old selling lockdown sunflower art for charity

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2021

Kathy Slade, from Wymondham, has been painting sunflowers during lockdown and is now turning them into notelets to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

An 80-year-old woman is putting her creative efforts from the first UK lockdown to good use now – raising funds for a mental health charity in the process.

Kathy Slade, who lives in Wymondham, was inspired by an article in this newspaper to paint sunflowers for emergency services and key workers to help pass the time while shielding last year.

Now, with Wensum Print and Expert Print Management offering their help for free, she has turned her paintings into little notelets.

They will be sold online with all proceeds going to Norfolk and Waveney Mind's suicide prevention and bereavement service.

Mrs Slade said: "During lockdown I found that painting has helped me to focus on something positive, especially as I had to shield due to my age.

"I've painted several things during lockdown last year, including the sunflower, and put them in my window for my neighbours and local residents to enjoy."

To view or buy the notelets, click here.