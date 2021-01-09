News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk 80-year-old selling lockdown sunflower art for charity

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2021   
Kathy Slade, from Wymondham, has been painting sunflowers during lockdown and is now turning them into notelets to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Kathy Slade, from Wymondham, has been painting sunflowers during lockdown and is now turning them into notelets to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

An 80-year-old woman is putting her creative efforts from the first UK lockdown to good use now – raising funds for a mental health charity in the process.

Kathy Slade, who lives in Wymondham, was inspired by an article in this newspaper to paint sunflowers for emergency services and key workers to help pass the time while shielding last year.

Now, with Wensum Print and Expert Print Management offering their help for free, she has turned her paintings into little notelets.

They will be sold online with all proceeds going to Norfolk and Waveney Mind's suicide prevention and bereavement service.

Mrs Slade said: "During lockdown I found that painting has helped me to focus on something positive, especially as I had to shield due to my age.

You may also want to watch:

"I've painted several things during lockdown last year, including the sunflower, and put them in my window for my neighbours and local residents to enjoy."

To view or buy the notelets, click here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask
  2. 2 Poundland closes 44 stores to go into 'hibernation'
  3. 3 Tributes to Norfolk paramedic who passed away after contracting Covid
  1. 4 RAF technician 'knocked out cold' in one punch by drunk man in car park
  2. 5 More than 700 patients discharged from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  3. 6 People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend
  4. 7 Police fine couple for 120-mile trip to see the seals
  5. 8 Sleepover paedophile, 43, given 'one more chance' after attacking girl, 15
  6. 9 Revealed: 11 more coronavirus vaccination centres set to open
  7. 10 City confirm positive coronavirus cases - Tim Krul is one
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former maths teacher struck off after starting relationship with ex-pupil

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Staff describe 'horrendous' hospital conditions as Covid admissions rise

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Historic pub on market for £899,950

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

New record high Covid infection rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus