News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Sunflower surprise for green-fingered care home residents

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:41 AM April 28, 2021   
Residents in York House care home in Dereham

Residents in York House care home in Dereham were left "over the moon" after local supermarket, Morrisons delivered sunflower growing kits to the home. - Credit: Black Swan

A supermarket has firmed up its relationship with a nearby care home by gifting residents sunflower growing kits.

Black Swan

Residents in York House care home in Dereham were left "over the moon" after local supermarket, Morrisons delivered sunflower growing kits to the home. - Credit: Black Swan

Residents in York House care home in Dereham were left "over the moon" after local supermarket, Morrisons delivered sunflower growing kits to the home.

The project put a "huge smile" on the faces of the residents, who will now keep track of their sunflowers and see whose plant grows the tallest.

A spokesperson from York House, owned by Black Swan, said: "We have a lot of green-fingered residents at York House who are only too happy to get out in the garden at the earliest opportunity.

Black Swan

Residents in York House care home in Dereham were left "over the moon" after local supermarket, Morrisons delivered sunflower growing kits to the home. - Credit: Black Swan

"Our resident gardeners even took part in a recycling project recently turning old car tyres into pots for planting. 

"We wanted to send our sincerest thanks to Nicky, as well as Morrisons for their generosity, you’ve made our residents very happy."

You may also want to watch:

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
IMAGES OF NORWICH BOOK; 2nd World War chapter - Blitz 42. Firemen at the site where Curl's (now Deb

Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus