Sunflower surprise for green-fingered care home residents

Published: 11:41 AM April 28, 2021

A supermarket has firmed up its relationship with a nearby care home by gifting residents sunflower growing kits.

Residents in York House care home in Dereham were left "over the moon" after local supermarket, Morrisons delivered sunflower growing kits to the home.

The project put a "huge smile" on the faces of the residents, who will now keep track of their sunflowers and see whose plant grows the tallest.

A spokesperson from York House, owned by Black Swan, said: "We have a lot of green-fingered residents at York House who are only too happy to get out in the garden at the earliest opportunity.

"Our resident gardeners even took part in a recycling project recently turning old car tyres into pots for planting.

"We wanted to send our sincerest thanks to Nicky, as well as Morrisons for their generosity, you’ve made our residents very happy."