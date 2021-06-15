Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show tonight
Two Norfolk firms are to star on TV tonight as presenter and pop star JB Gill visits them for a new show on Channel 5.
The TV show, Live: Summer on the Farm, is presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson and is broadcast live from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.
JB Gill, who is the show’s roving reporter, visits farms and food producers around the country, including a visit to Norfolk.
Farmers Andy and Rebecca Thornton, who run Wild With Nature Glamping at Manor Farm in Shropham, explain how two and a half year's ago they decided to turn a good chunk of their farm into a glamping site.
“We haven’t looked back and because of everyone choosing staycations we are fully booked," Mrs Thornton said.
Mr Thornton said: “It’s lovely to see people relax. They arrive wound up but they soon connect with nature and unwind.”
The site mixes canvas with luxury shepherd’s huts and JB also visits the Norfolk firm who make them - The English Shepherd Hut Company in Norwich, run by Craig Nield.
JB visits Craig’s workshop on the Rackheath Industrial Estate to talk to him about the boom in business.
Mr Nield says: “This is a growth market at the moment.”
JB said he really enjoyed his visit to Norfolk.
Other guests include Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her son Ruben from Our Yorkshire Farm and there will also be plenty of help on hand from stars of The Yorkshire Vet.
The programme will be catching up with Britain’s Youngest Farmer Joe Trofer-Cook as he continues to grow his little business that has captured the hearts of the nation in previous series.
There will be lots of summer fun to be had as the boys go head-to-head in various challenges including an attempt the National Welly Wang record. (Welly throwing)
Whilst there will be lots of smiles there will also be some tears along the way which is of course a fact of farming life.
Live: Summer on the Farm is on Channel 5 at 8pm until Friday, and is also available on the My5 player.