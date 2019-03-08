Warning over purchases of 'part worn' tyres

Motorists are being advised to remain cautious when purchasing 'part worn' tyres for their vehicles, after it emerged that several test purchases in Suffolk had raised concerns.

It comes after an independent expert assessed tyres from six Suffolk dealers, which sell and fit part worn tyres.

"He noted that all suppliers contravened regulations by not having the required 'part worn' marking on the tyres, and he raised a number of other concerns about the age and condition of some tyres.

"None of the tested tyres carried the required markings, which immediately contravenes regulations as set out in The Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994.

"Many tyre manufacturers recommend that tyres have a maximum life of 10 years, even if they look like they're in good condition.

"Half of the tyres we had purchased were older than this, in one case a tyre was 14-years-old.

"Other concerns included a tyre with a substantial cut in its sidewall, one with debris embedded and another with cracking of the rubber due to age and poor storage.

"In one case a single part worn 'winter' tyre was fitted to a rim, which didn't match the other three.

"It is strongly recommended that a complete set of four seasonal tyres is fitted at the same time which won't upset the stability of your car.

"Although these examples do not contravene regulations, dealers and customers should be aware of their potential dangers."

If you have concerns about the safety of any product you have bought report it to the national Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

For more information on tyre safety, visit www.tyresafe.org