Search

Advanced search

Warning issued over 'fake' tax refund emails

PUBLISHED: 09:24 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 11 February 2020

Be aware - Trading Standards has issued a warning. Picture: Rawpixel.com - Fotolia

Be aware - Trading Standards has issued a warning. Picture: Rawpixel.com - Fotolia

Rawpixel.com - Fotolia

Householders are being warned about a spate of fake emails from someone claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs Online Payments.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to beware of FAKE tax refund emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards FacebookSuffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to beware of FAKE tax refund emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received emails from fraudsters notifying them about tax refunds.

They have urged people to be wary, as HMRC "will never send notifications" about this via email.

A post on a Trading Standards' Facebook page said: "Beware of fake tax refund emails!

"Have you received one?

"HMRC will never send notifications by email about tax rebates or refunds.

"Do not visit the website; open any attachments or disclose any personal or payment information.

"Fraudsters may spoof a genuine email address or change the 'display name' to make it appear genuine.

"If you are unsure, forward it to HMRC on phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, and then delete it."

Last month, Trading Standards officers issued a warning over a spate of 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from Inland Revenue.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman a ‘zombie’ after seven years of sexual abuse by pensioner

Malcolm Boswell. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24