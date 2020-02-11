Warning issued over 'fake' tax refund emails

Householders are being warned about a spate of fake emails from someone claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs Online Payments.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received emails from fraudsters notifying them about tax refunds.

They have urged people to be wary, as HMRC "will never send notifications" about this via email.

A post on a Trading Standards' Facebook page said: "Beware of fake tax refund emails!

"Have you received one?

"HMRC will never send notifications by email about tax rebates or refunds.

"Do not visit the website; open any attachments or disclose any personal or payment information.

"Fraudsters may spoof a genuine email address or change the 'display name' to make it appear genuine.

"If you are unsure, forward it to HMRC on phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, and then delete it."

Last month, Trading Standards officers issued a warning over a spate of 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from Inland Revenue.