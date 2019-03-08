Trading Standards ‘scam alert’ warning issued

A warning has been issued to householders, urging them to ignore any letters from a company purporting to be a trading association for the solar panel industry.

Suffolk Trading Standards issued a “scam alert” after receiving reports of letters being sent to homeowners offering free checks on solar panel systems.

In a Twitter post, it said: “Suffolk resident received letter from a company purporting to be a trading association for the solar panel industry, offering ‘free solar health check’/servicing and indicates warranty is due to expire.

“This is false.

“Please report it to us via 03454 040506.”

Trading standards said any further letters or details received in Suffolk should be reported to 03454 040506.