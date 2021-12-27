News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:27 PM December 27, 2021
Updated: 3:02 PM December 27, 2021
Juno reunited with her owner Ian Danks - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It came a couple of days late - but it still felt like a Christmas miracle.

A search and rescue dog reported missing almost a week ago has been reunited with her owner after being spotted by a drone.

Juno reunited with her owner Ian Danks - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno went missing on December 21 during a regular training exercise in Fritton Woods near Great Yarmouth.

Juno reunited with her owner Ian Danks - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A large-scale search operation, involving foot patrols, boat teams and professional drones, was launched to track the beloved canine down.

And on Monday she was found by Paul Wesley, search manager and rescue drone team lead for Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Juno was found by Paul Wesley, search manager and rescue drone team lead for Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Juno was found by Paul Wesley, search manager and rescue drone team lead for Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ian Danks, Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team leader and Juno's owner, said: "We've been at the vets and they've told us that Juno's okay.

"I've been overwhelmed by the support of lowland rescue teams, both nationally and locally, and also from our friends and the local community. 

Juno reunited with her owner Ian Danks - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue were searching for Juno in Fritton this morning. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I've got to say a massive thank you for the amount of cooperation, teamwork and overwhelming support I've had from the teams.

"We're all volunteers and they've done an incredible job."

Juno reunited with her owner Ian Danks - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In a post on Facebook, the rescue charity said Juno had been spotted by drone, with teams sent to her location.

A boat team was guided in to rescue her, and she was soon met by Ian and the team.

"We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and being checked over," they said.

"Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home."

They thanked all of those who shared social media posts trying to find her, with more than 7,500 shares which reached more than 500,000 people.

Juno, the search and rescue dog. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Juno is a German Shorthaired Pointer and has been involved in search operations across East Anglia since qualifying as a search dog in 2019. 

She has been on operational call-outs in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. She has assisted in the recovery of a number of high-risk missing people and has helped return them to their families.

"She has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity and is the only qualified dog of her type in East Anglia and Cambridgeshire which is why she is so important," Mr Danks previously said.



Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News

