Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
It came a couple of days late - but it still felt like a Christmas miracle.
A search and rescue dog reported missing almost a week ago has been reunited with her owner after being spotted by a drone.
Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno went missing on December 21 during a regular training exercise in Fritton Woods near Great Yarmouth.
A large-scale search operation, involving foot patrols, boat teams and professional drones, was launched to track the beloved canine down.
And on Monday she was found by Paul Wesley, search manager and rescue drone team lead for Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.
Ian Danks, Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team leader and Juno's owner, said: "We've been at the vets and they've told us that Juno's okay.
"I've been overwhelmed by the support of lowland rescue teams, both nationally and locally, and also from our friends and the local community.
Most Read
- 1 'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash
- 2 Five major projects for Norwich next year
- 3 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
- 4 Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk this week: People smuggling gang and drug producer
- 6 City boss Smith pulls no punches after 5-0 Arsenal rout
- 7 Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas
- 8 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
- 9 'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love
- 10 From Western Link to windfarms: Five major projects for Norfolk in 2022
"I've got to say a massive thank you for the amount of cooperation, teamwork and overwhelming support I've had from the teams.
"We're all volunteers and they've done an incredible job."
In a post on Facebook, the rescue charity said Juno had been spotted by drone, with teams sent to her location.
A boat team was guided in to rescue her, and she was soon met by Ian and the team.
"We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and being checked over," they said.
"Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home."
They thanked all of those who shared social media posts trying to find her, with more than 7,500 shares which reached more than 500,000 people.
Juno is a German Shorthaired Pointer and has been involved in search operations across East Anglia since qualifying as a search dog in 2019.
She has been on operational call-outs in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. She has assisted in the recovery of a number of high-risk missing people and has helped return them to their families.
"She has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity and is the only qualified dog of her type in East Anglia and Cambridgeshire which is why she is so important," Mr Danks previously said.