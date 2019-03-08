Drone launched in search for missing man in village
PUBLISHED: 11:51 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 14 October 2019
DroneAG
A drone was launched in the early morning search for a missing man in a Suffolk village.
Police and firefighters were called to Blythburgh, near Southwold this morning following reports of a missing man.
One fire crew from Woodbridge was called to the area at 12.39am to assist in the search.
The crew launched a drone to locate the missing person.
The drone search was called off at 3.16am and the missing man has since returned home.