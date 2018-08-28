Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire crews attend crash on country lane

PUBLISHED: 10:48 07 February 2019

Fire crews attended a road traffic collision in Walpole, near Halesworth this morning. Picture: Google

Fire crews attended a road traffic collision in Walpole, near Halesworth this morning. Picture: Google

Archant

Fire crews attended a road traffic collision in Walpole, near Halesworth this morning.

Fire crews attended a road traffic collision in Walpole, near Halesworth this morning.

Four crews from Framlingham, Leiston, Saxmundham and Stradbroke were called to Walpole Lane just after 8.30 this morning.

A spokesperson from the fire service said all occupants of the vehicle had been released by the time they arrived.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23am with reports of a collision in Walpole Lane, Walpole.

“We sent one ambulance and discharged the patient at the scene.”

The condition of the driver is unknown.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Love Island’s Megan is coming to Norwich

Megan Barton from Love Island
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists