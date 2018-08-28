Fire crews attend crash on country lane

Fire crews attended a road traffic collision in Walpole, near Halesworth this morning.

Four crews from Framlingham, Leiston, Saxmundham and Stradbroke were called to Walpole Lane just after 8.30 this morning.

A spokesperson from the fire service said all occupants of the vehicle had been released by the time they arrived.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23am with reports of a collision in Walpole Lane, Walpole.

“We sent one ambulance and discharged the patient at the scene.”

The condition of the driver is unknown.