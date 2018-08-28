Fire crews attend crash on country lane
PUBLISHED: 10:48 07 February 2019
Fire crews attended a road traffic collision in Walpole, near Halesworth this morning.
Four crews from Framlingham, Leiston, Saxmundham and Stradbroke were called to Walpole Lane just after 8.30 this morning.
A spokesperson from the fire service said all occupants of the vehicle had been released by the time they arrived.
An ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23am with reports of a collision in Walpole Lane, Walpole.
“We sent one ambulance and discharged the patient at the scene.”
The condition of the driver is unknown.
