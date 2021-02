Published: 1:29 PM February 24, 2021

A section of the A140 is set to close this weekend for works to connect the road to a new northern roundabout.

A temporary road closure will be in place on the A140, near Eye, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, from 8pm on Friday February 26 until 5am on Monday March 1.

Suffolk County Council and Interserve Construction are intending to close a section of the A140 from the B1077 (top of the Brome triangle) South to Castleton Way in Yaxley so work can take place to connect the existing A140 carriage to the new northern roundabout.

An official, signposted diversion route will be in place on similar classified A roads.

The B1077 will remain open at its junction with the A140, while Rectory Road and Thrandeston Road will be closed at their junctions with the A140.

The closure is part of the improvements works to upgrade to the A140 road near Eye.

This stretch of road has seen a number of issues over the last five years.

It is hoped the scheme will improve journey time reliability and road safety in the area and provide better access to the Eye Airfield Development Area.

The improvements include:

Two new roundabout junctions on the A140 Castleton Way and south of Rectory Road

A link road through to B1077 from the Northern roundabout

Restricted movements at the A140/B1077 junction: prohibit right turns in and out improving journey times and safety

Closure of the A140/Rectory Road junction

Landscaping and new pathways for walkers and cyclists

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I regret any inconvenience caused to motorists and local businesses and residents by the weekend road closure for these essential works.

“However, I would also like to assure members of the public they will see significant improvements when the A140 project is completed.”

By 5am on Monday March 1, traffic will be diverted onto the new northern roundabout.

Members of the public can keep up to date with the project’s latest development by visiting: https://eyea140scheme.co.uk/