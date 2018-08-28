Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘We need more people like John Groom’: Town celebrates the life of ‘Mr Bungay’

PUBLISHED: 17:39 31 January 2019

Funeral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Funeral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hundreds of mourners braved the bitter cold to pay their respects to the “honourable” and “generous” John Groom.

Funeral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFuneral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of mourners braved the bitter cold to pay their respects to the “honourable and generous” Bungay stalwart John Groom.

The town councillor and former mayor of Bungay was laid to rest at St Mary’s Church yesterday.

Friends, family and residents young and old attended the service to commemorate his life and share their memories of the man dubbed “Mr Bungay”.

The coffin of the business owner was drawn into the church grounds by his beloved Suffolk Punch, Gifford.

Funeral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFuneral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Traffic halted and the town stood back to watch his horse trot proudly down Trinity Street, bearing the coffin of its owner, which was topped with striking red roses.

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, led the first reading of the day and said: “Not how did he die, but how did he live? Not what did he gain, but what did he give?

“Not how did the formal obituary run, but how many grieve when his life’s work was done?”

The reading struck a cord with all in the room, as his bustling work life and engagement with the community was warmly appreciated.

Funeral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFuneral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Rev Ian Byrne detailed his attention to detail and unmatched commitment to his business, John Groom Butchers – which is the last independently owned butcher in the town.

Mr Groom also ran a successful catering company, John Groom Catering, with his wife Jayne.

A tribute led by Waveney District Council leader Mark Bee described Mr Groom as “ever generous” and the bearer of a “good heart”.

“He always wanted to help,” he added. “May you rest in peace – you so rightly deserve it.”

Funeral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFuneral for former town councillor, John Groom, St.Mary's Church, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Groom passed away suddenly on January 10, surrounded by his friends and family, at the age of 70.

He served Waveney as a ward councillor for Bungay since his first election in 2000. He was also a town councillor, the Town Reeve, and had been the mayor of Bungay on three separate occasions.

Mr Bee said in a time of political divide that “we need more people in this world like John Groom”.

The family have asked donations to be given to The Suffolk Horse  Society in memory of Mr Groom.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

A car is on fire on the A11. Picture: Archant

The village at war - parish council chairman’s letter on two years of ‘false allegations and abuse’ to councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists