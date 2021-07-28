Charity's urgent call for volunteers for Norfolk shops

Published: 12:47 PM July 28, 2021

Charity Sue Ryder has issued an urgent call for volunteers to join its shops and help raise vital funds.

The charity said its shops in Norfolk, especially in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston-on-Sea, Lowestoft, Southwold and North Walsham, are in need of more volunteers to help with things such as sorting and preparing stock to merchandising and sales.

Sue Ryder, which has more than 400 shops across the UK, said volunteers help raise vital funds for the charity’s palliative, bereavement and neurological services, and allow it to provide more care for people who need it.

Stuart Mitchell, volunteer and community manager at the charity, said: “By giving the gift of time, your contribution will help raise money for Sue Ryder to provide services to people facing a terminal illness, neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.

“By volunteering with us, you will help ensure Sue Ryder can be there when it matters.”

Those interested can contact their local Sue Ryder shop to arrange a taster session.

For other volunteering opportunities visit sueryder.org/volunteer